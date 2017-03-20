Under-The-Radar Jazz Vinyl Collectibles
Here’s one you don’t see very often. In fact, I don’t recall every writing about this record before: Wade Legge, New Faces, New Sounds, Blue Note 5031. This is an original Lexington Avenue 10-inch pressing. The record and cover are both listed in Ex condition by a very reputable seller. The bidding is in the $280 range with about four days left on the auction. Wade Legge was not recorded very often and died young, at just 29 years of age. I just did a Google search and, it turns out, with shared the same birthday. I am a big fan of his playing on a couple of Sonny Rollins albums, Rollins Plays for Bird and Sonny Boy. I didn’t recall that he was on the Charles Mingus Tonight at Noon Album, so I will have to go back and listen to that, as well as a couple of others. I highly doubt that I will be getting the 10-inch Blue Note record anytime soon, given that I never see it and typically avoid paying top dollar on eBay.
This is also one I don’t see very often, but I’ve never viewed it as a record that was particularly favored by collectors:
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, A Night in Tunisia, Via 1115. This looks to be an original deep-groove mono pressing, listed in excellent condition for both the record and the cover. It has interesting personnel, with Johnny Griffin and Bill Hardman, not a very often-recorded group of Messengers. And it includes Jackie McLean under the pseudonym “Ferris Benda,” apparently to avoid contractual conflicts. This is another one I will have to listen to, since I’ve owned it for years and probably put it on the turntable maybe once when I first obtained it. Anyway, this copy is in the $160 range, which seems high for a non-Blue Note Blakey. A quick search on Popsike seems to indicate that a price this high will be an aberration or perhaps just a new level for this record. It’s probably great, right?
It is a really excellent record, that Blakey.
I vaguely recognised the name Wade Legge, and sure enough, I have a beaten-up copy of a Jazz Lab LP on which he plays. His wikipedia page makes for sad reading. I may just play that Jazz Lab LP tonight
Any Jazz Messengers record is desirable to me. But that is a ridiculous price. I once forgot to bid on the original Vik pressing and it sold for around $23. That was the last time I saw it, but it seems to be one of those weird “rare but not expensive” situations.
I enjoyed Wade Legge on the Jazz Lab LP thoroughly. You’re in for a treat, Richard.
I’m surprised to see that price for the Blakey on Vik, I actually have been looking for that but wouldn’t expect to pay more than maybe $20 on it. Recently, I found the “Lerner and Loewe” Blakey also on Vik for about $6 at my local store, and I think it’s fantastic! Very well recorded by RCA and Johnny Griffin smokes—“I Could Have Danced All Night” !
Somewhat strange that vinyl-house UK seem to generating some enormous prices for what are often quite routine records.
GTF – enjoying it very much now, thanks. As they say on those Ebay ads, it “plays better than it looks”…
The Blakey record is very nice, and you see the RCA Victor pressing around a bit, which I’m sure is sonically identical. So I don’t get paying top dollar for the Vik. I also enjoy the Blakey “Lerner and Loewe” record. Funny cover photo, I like it.
When Dizzy Gillespie made a trip to France in February 1953 he recorded a number of albums (studio and concert) for Vogue (Jazz Disques), Paris. The trio on the Wade Legge, Blue Note 5031, album is in fact Dizzy’s rhythm section. Jazz Disques, Paris recorded the trio and issued it on Vogue L.D. 133. It was thereafter leased to Blue Note to become # 5031.
I just played it, not bad, discovered Al Jones who is a more than able drummer, well recorded, but I prefer any Red Garland trio recording five years later on Prestige.
I prefer Hermansader’s cover design for the Blue Note issue over Pierre Merlin’s design for the Vogue album.
Playing the Vik album right now. Griffin is always a treat. Bill is signing on his horn, one of my favourites.
Bill singing in his horn seems better…..
Sorry I know , off topic but up late working here and listening to a nice minty Promo Sahib Shihab – Jazz Sahib – Savoy MG 12124
What a Great LP. Sweet.