What Moves the Vinyl Market? Who the #$%* Knows

So this auction closed the other day: Hank Mobley, Blue Note 1568. This was in VG++ condition for he record and M- for the cover and did not have the New York 23 label. The final price was $5,127.51. Interesting that the following record, from the same era, is somehow valued at more than $4,000 less than the Mobley: Cliff Jordan, Blue Note 1565. This was also an original pressing, probably in VG++ condition for the record and maybe VG+ or VG++ for the cover. It sold for $897.69. Still a hefty price for sure, but still the discrepancy is quite a spread. Do you think there are really that many fewer copies of the Mobley available on the market? Or is it hype that the Mobley record is widely known as one of the rarest of the rare? Or is it that the Mobley simply a better record? There’s really no way to make judgments about these things, IMHO: The market is the market and that’s what decides the value. So, whatever the reason, the market has deemed Blue Note 1568 to be perhaps the most valuable jazz record of the Jazz Collector era. Ours is not to reason why, ours is just to sell and buy (or something like that).

Anyway, I’m still somewhat transfixed by the original Esquire issues of the original Prestiges. Here’s another: Miles Davis, Changes, Esquire 32-028. This is the original UK issue of the Miles Davis All Start Sextet/Quintet, Prestige 7034. This copy looks to be in VG++ condition for the record and the cover. To me, this is another hip cover and I’m sure the record sounds great. These pressings seemed to be a bargain until recently, but now not so much. This one is already in the $150 range with nearly three days left on the auction. I would hate to think that my fascination with these records, and the fact that I write about them here, has had anything to do with moving the market. Possible? I guess. Likely? Probably not. But we’ll never know, will we? Just like we’ll never really know why the Mobley record sells for more than $5,000 and the Cliff Jordan record sells for under $1,000.